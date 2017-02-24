Authorities: Drugs found in Hinds County deputy's patrol car

Authorities say they found drugs inside the patrol car of a Hinds County Sheriff's Department interdiction officer.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that undisclosed amount of drugs were found in Larry Taylor's patrol vehicle on Tuesday. The 31-year-old is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Taylor was a part of the interdiction unit, which deals with interstate crimes and is responsible for a large number of drug busts on the interstate. He was fired after his arrest.
Investigators did not release further details about the drugs.
It is unclear whether Taylor has an attorney.
