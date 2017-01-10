CIA nominee Mike Pompeo’s hearing delayed 24 hours

The confirmation hearing for Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the Central Intelligence Agency, will be delayed 24 hours.
Senate Select Committee on Intelligence now will question the Kansas congressman at 10 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, a day later than planned, according to a joint announcement by Sen. Richard Burr, the panel’s chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat.
The date changed as a result of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about spacing out the confirmation hearings, a number of which had been scheduled for the same day.
Burr’s spokeswoman, Becca Watkins, said in an email that “a mutual accommodation was reached” to move the hearing back.
Pompeo already has completed all the necessary paperwork, including a questionnaire and financial disclosures. Copies will be posted on the committee’s website the morning of the hearing.
Pompeo will be the only witness at the hearing. His paperwork will be posted on the committee’s website the morning
He’s likely to face questions focused on reports that Trump is planning to restructure the country’s intelligence agencies, his take on the intel community’s report on Russian hacking during the presidential election and his stance on torture.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments