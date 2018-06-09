Stanislaus County vote update shows no change for sheriff, DA, Congress

The Stanislaus County election office released an update Friday evening, which shows no changes in several races from Tuesday's primary election, including sheriff and district attorney.
The race for U.S. Rep Jeff Denham's seat stayed the same as San Joaquin County also released an update. The Turlock Republican's 10th Congressional District covers Stanislaus County and southern San Joaquin County.
Denham now has 37.8 percent of the vote, and Democrat Josh Harder remains in second place with 16.7 percent. Republican Ted Howze remains in third place with 14.4 percent of the vote.
But Harder increased his lead over Howze. He now has 2,147 more votes than Howze among the 93,092 cast. Harder's lead had been 850 votes before Friday's update.
The two candidates with the most votes will face each in the November election.
Candidates in Stanislaus County races win outright if they receive more than 50 percent of the vote. If that does not happen, the top two vote-getters face each other in a November runoff election.
Results from some local races:
▪ Lt. Jeff Dirkse has 52.7 percent of the vote compared with 47.1 percent for Sgt. Juan Alanis in the race for sheriff
▪ District Attorney Birgit Fladager has 48.5 percent of the vote compared with 23 percent for Deputy District Attorney John Mayne, who is in second place
▪ District 3 county Supervisor Terry Withrow has 44.2 percent of the vote compared with 33.9 percent for Modesto Councilman Tony Madrigal and 21.5 percent for Salida advocate Katherine Borges
▪ State Sen. Tom Berryhill, who is being termed out of office, has 42.7 percent of the vote compared with 33 percent for Frank Damrell III and 24.1 percent for former Modesto Councilwoman Janice Keating in the race for District 4 on the Board of Supervisors; Supervisor Dick Monteith did not run for re-election
▪ In the race for county superintendent of schools, Scott Kuykendall had 43 percent of the vote, compared with 30.7 percent Shannon Sanford and 26 percent for Don Davis
The election office reported Friday that it now has counted 75,731 ballots, up from the 47,651 ballots it had counted as of early Wednesday. The office reported it had 11,400 mail ballots that need to be counted.
Voter turnout now stands at 32 percent among the county's 236,374 registered voters. The remaining uncounted ballots could boost turnout to about 36 percent.
Full election results are available at stanvote.com.
