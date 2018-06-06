Stanislaus clerk still has about 42,000 ballots to count from Election Day

Stanislaus County still has about 42,000 ballots to count from Tuesday's election, which included a close primary for the county's seat in Congress.
Clerk-Recorder Lee Lundrigan, who provided the update Wednesday evening, said 47,651 ballots counted so far were cast by mail through last week or at polling places Tuesday.
Still uncounted are mail ballots arriving this week and "provisional" and other ballots that need to be verified.
The closest race is in Congressional District 10, which takes in Stanislaus and southern San Joaquin County. The top two finishers will face off in November regardless of party. Republican incumbent Jeff Denham easily finished first. Democrat Josh Harder has a slim lead over Republican Ted Howze for the second spot.
Uncounted ballots also could boost incumbent District Attorney Birgit Fladager toward the 50 percent plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff with challenger John Mayne. She was at 47.7 percent in the latest tally.
Comments