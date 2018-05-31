Stanislaus County voter guide: Primary election 2018

Tuesday, June 5, is Election Day for the 2018 California Primary.
Whether it's your first time voting, or you're a seasoned veteran, this Voter Guide will help you make the voting process go smoothly.
- You can't vote if you don't know where your polling place is. Has your polling place changed? Click here to locate your polling place.
- New to voting? Click here for information on how it works.
- Misplaced your voter guide? You can find an online version by clicking here and inputting your address. Also, here's a look at the candidates for office.
- Don't like the choices on your ballot? Here's a list of certified write-in candidates.
- Still weighing your decisions? Click here for The Modesto Bee editorial board endorsements.
- When you're done voting and polls close, click here and select the June results.
- For past stories and videos, go to www.modbee.com/election.
- Are you in the military or overseas? Click here for information on how to vote.
- Have other questions? Click here Stanislaus County's Frequently Asked Questions.
Need assistance? Call 209-525-5200 (English) or 209-525-5230 (Spanish)
The Bee's editorial board met with candidates in the runup to the election. Click on the links below to watch the video recordings.
Stanislaus County Sheriff editorial board meeting
District Attorney editorial board meeting
Superintendent of Schools editorial board meeting
Board of Supervisors, District 4 seat editorial board meeting
Board of Supervisors, District 3 seat editorial board meeting
