Stanislaus County voter guide: Primary election 2018

By Jim Silva

May 31, 2018 10:53 AM

Tuesday, June 5, is Election Day for the 2018 California Primary.

Whether it's your first time voting, or you're a seasoned veteran, this Voter Guide will help you make the voting process go smoothly.

  • You can't vote if you don't know where your polling place is. Has your polling place changed? Click here to locate your polling place.
  • New to voting? Click here for information on how it works.

California gubernatorial candidates Antonio Villaraigosa, Delaine Eastin, Travis Allen and Amanda Renteria told the Sacramento Bee about their views on climate change ahead of the June 5 primary. Emily ZentnerSacramento Bee Editorial Board

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein fends off a serious primary challenge this year from progressive state Sen. Kevin de León. Randall BentonLezlie Sterling

  • Still weighing your decisions? Click here for The Modesto Bee editorial board endorsements.
  • When you're done voting and polls close, click here and select the June results.

Alex Roarty, Patrick Gleason, Lindsay Claiborn and Meta ViersMcClatchy

  • Are you in the military or overseas? Click here for information on how to vote.
  • Have other questions? Click here Stanislaus County's Frequently Asked Questions.

  • Need assistance? Call 209-525-5200 (English) or 209-525-5230 (Spanish)

