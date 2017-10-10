Eric Holder and Democrats begin redistricting wars in Georgia

1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest Pause

0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott'

2:32 Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League'