Here’s what the NRA thinks about regulations on gun bump stocks

Even the National Rifle Association supports additional regulations on firearm bump stocks, the organization said in a statement Thursday.
A bump stock is a firearm accessory used to accelerate gunfire, essentially turning a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic. It was used by the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 on Monday.
“Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the NRA said in a statement. “The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”
Several leading Congressional Republicans have indicated this week that they are open to considering additional regulations on bump stocks.
