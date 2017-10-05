A little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn't raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons.
A little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock bought 33 guns within the last year, but that didn't raise any red flags. Neither did the mountains of ammunition he was stockpiling, or the bump stocks found in his hotel room that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic weapons. Rick Bowmer AP
Here’s what the NRA thinks about regulations on gun bump stocks

By Kate Irby

October 05, 2017 11:39 AM

Even the National Rifle Association supports additional regulations on firearm bump stocks, the organization said in a statement Thursday.

A bump stock is a firearm accessory used to accelerate gunfire, essentially turning a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic. It was used by the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 on Monday.

“Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the NRA said in a statement. “The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

Several leading Congressional Republicans have indicated this week that they are open to considering additional regulations on bump stocks.

