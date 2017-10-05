Revoke Ivanka Trump’s security clearance, House Democrats tell White House

It’s been hit after hit of reports on unethical behavior by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in the past week, and some House Democrats are now calling to revoke her security clearance.
Democrats had already asked White House counsel to revoke Kushner’s clearance in June, following reports that the FBI was looking into Kushner’s communications with Russian officials. They’re reiterating that request as well, which has seen no action. It’s the first time Democrats have called for Trump’s clearance to be reconsidered.
“These new revelations, along with the ongoing White House probe of Ms. Trump’s private email use, have compromised Ms. Trump’s integrity and credibility,” wrote Reps. Ted W. Lieu, D-Calif., and Don Beyer, D-Va., in a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn. “We are requesting that the White House immediately revoke her security clearance pending an investigation into her actions.”
Trump and Kushner have three private email accounts that they’ve been using to conduct White House business, according to a report by Politico last week and confirmed by Kushner’s lawyer. Kushner allegedly set up the new personal domain in December, as he was preparing to accept a senior role within President Donald Trump’s White House.
President Trump frequently criticized opponent Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for her use of a private email server while Secretary of State.
Following the Politico report, Kushner and Ivanka Trump re-routed their personal email accounts to computers run by the Trump Organization, according to USA Today.
Kushner and Ivanka Trump were also fined – for the second time – for missing deadlines to submit financial reports required by government ethics rules, according to McClatchy reporting earlier this week. Even once the forms were filed, the couple listed vastly different values for some of their joint assets, with some discrepancies of hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump avoided criminal charges for misleading prospective buyers of units in the Trump SoHo, a hotel and condo development that was failing to sell, according to a ProPublica report published Wednesday. President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, entered the case and in 2012 made a $25,000 donation to the re-election campaign of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office presided over the Trumps’ case.
Kasowitz visited Vance’s office in 2012, who three months later directed his prosecutors to drop the case, according to ProPublica.
