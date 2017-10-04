Congress starts whispering about ways to punish the NCAA

More Videos 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials Pause 6:58 Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn 1:22 Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

