Russia intervened in 2016 and has sights on 2018 elections, Senate Intelligence says

More Videos 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue Pause 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials 1:22 Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:52 Merced man said victims banded together at Las Vegas shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Richard Burr says the committee is expanding its Russia probe and still investigating the possibility of collusion. Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Richard Burr says the committee is expanding its Russia probe and still investigating the possibility of collusion. C-SPAN

Senate Intelligence Committee Chief Richard Burr says the committee is expanding its Russia probe and still investigating the possibility of collusion. C-SPAN