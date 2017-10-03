Donald Trump to return to NC for first time as president

President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina for the first time since his January inauguration for a fundraiser in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The fundraiser will be at the home of Louis DeJoy, the former CEO of New Breed Logistics and a Republican mega donor. DeJoy gave more than $111,000 to the Trump Victory Fund, $233,000 to the Republican National Committee and another $100,000 to the inauguration committee.
DeJoy’s wife, Dr. Aldona Wos, was named by Trump as vice-chairwoman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships. Under former Gov. Pat McCrory, Wos led the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The dinner is to support Trump and the Republican National Committee, according to an email invitation from DeJoy. Trump, other members of the administration, members of Congress and members of the RNC are expected to attend.
It costs $15,000 per couple for preferential seating at the dinner and a VIP reception before or after the president speaks. There are also donation levels at $100,000, $50,000 and $35,000 per couple, according to the invitation.
In the invitation, DeJoy writes, “The President and his team have had some missteps. However, it is hard to deny the extreme and unreasonable challenges he faces from the political establishment, the left wing groups, the media and many of the federal employees of the agencies of the Executive branch.”
DeJoy also notes that the RNC is “organized to support the President,” despite what he said is a common perception that it is closely aligned to congressional leaders.
Trump raised $3.4 million in individual contributions from North Carolina, the Charlotte Observer reported citing Federal Election Commission data, a total that does not include donations to political action committees that worked on Trump’s behalf. Trump won North Carolina in the general election, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about 173,000 votes.
Ivanka Trump, an senior adviser to her father, and Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to the president, were in North Carolina on Tuesday for an employment event for military spouses at Camp Lejeune.
