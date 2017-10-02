‘We can’t protect ourselves from everything.’ Security officials cannot see what prevents another Vegas

More Videos 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting Pause 2:15 Peace Officer Memorial Run 1:29 Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 1:03 Solar eclipse 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful and AP

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful and AP