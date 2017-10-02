Politics & Government

October 2, 2017 5:32 AM

Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with at least 50 dead.

Since Trump's inauguration, there have been other mass shootings, including one in Texas last month, when a gunman killed eight and was fatally shot by police. But the Las Vegas attack is the deadliest on Trump's watch.

The president offered a measured, somber response in June, after a shooting at a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five, including seriously injuring Rep. Steve Scalise. But he has drawn criticism for more inflammatory reactions to other acts of violence.

After a shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left 49 dead in 2016, he tweeted "Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism." In the wake of a deadly terror attack in London in June, Trump targeted the city's mayor on Twitter, suggesting he wasn't taking the attacks seriously enough.

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Peace Officer Memorial Run 2:15

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 2:02

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Enochs science students' cool new tool

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 1:29

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 0:40

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:07

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

  • Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View more video

Politics & Government