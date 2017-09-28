Rubio urges Trump to put Pentagon in charge of recovery in Puerto Rico

As the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico spirals, Sen. Marco Rubio urged President Donald Trump to put the U.S. military in charge of recovery efforts on the island.
The Florida Republican said the government in Puerto Rico does not have the capacity — in money, staff or even communications resources — to lead such a massive effort as more than 3 million American citizens struggle amid rapidly deteriorating conditions.
Rubio, who has emerged in recent months as a key adviser to the president on Latin American issues, said the Defense Department is the only institution with the organizational capabilities and logistics skills needed to confront the devastation.
“This is what they do,” Rubio said Thursday. “They’re the best responders to natural disasters on the planet. And we need to employ them.”
Rubio, who clearly has the president’s ear, is leading a growing chorus of politicians who have become dissatisfied with the Trump administration’s response more than a week after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. Puerto Rico is now suffering food shortages and is at risk of disease outbreak, and both local and federal officials are pressuring the Trump administration to dramatically ramp up its efforts.
“I would like to see the fire and fury of this administration when it comes to a rescue effort,” said Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.
On Thursday, the Trump administration waived a law to allow foreign vessels to assist in Puerto Rico’s relief effort. That decision came only after days of public pressure from lawmakers — both Republicans and Democrats. Trump waived the Jones Act after other hurricanes hit Texas and Florida, but delayed after Maria hit Puerto Rico, saying he needed to take the concerns of the shipping industry into consideration.
Rubio supported the administration decision to name Gen. Richard Kim to lead the Defense Department’s response in Puerto Rico, but Rubio wants Trump to go one step further. Kim, or someone else in the military, should have the highest decision-making power on the island for a temporary period of time.
At this point, it’s unclear to Rubio and others who is in charge. In the case of the airport, for example, Rubio said the Federal Aviation Administration, FEMA and the local government have jurisdiction. The overarching challenge, Rubio said, is the lack of logistics and communication between San Juan and the municipalities. Local officials are incapable of telling FEMA and other agencies what they need and reports are not getting back to the communities. All this is evidence to Rubio that DOD needs to take control.
Republican Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., agrees the Defense Department should lead the Puerto Rico relief efforts. He also said Trump’s short-term waiver of the Jones Act was not enough.
“We have to have the Jones Act permanently repealed, they just gave it a 10-day waiver,” McCain said. “It’s ridiculous.”
The Trump administration pushed back on criticism that its response has been slow or ineffective.
Elaine Duke, acting secretary at the Homeland Security Department, said more than 90 percent of the island now has limited accessibly and 200 gas stations are open. She acknowledged some volunteer organizations might be frustrated with the lack of access, but she said any organization denied access is because they’re offering services that are not among the immediate priorities.
Duke characterized the U.S. response in Puerto Rico as a “good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place after such a devastating hurricane.”
“I am very satisfied,” Duke said of the federal response.
Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said 10,000 federal forces are on the island, including 7,200 troops. People who need it are being airlifted off the island, but he added that of the 69 hospitals on the island, 44 remain operational.
“At this point, the federal government is there at every level providing assistance,” Bossert said.
Kim arrived in Puerto Rico on Wednesday along with a cargo jet carrying dozens of people and equipment to set up a headquarters, according to the military’s U.S. Northern Command. On Thursday, the Pentagon has eight scheduled flights to deliver water, food, medical supplies and generators to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Also on the way are ambulances and 100 trucks carrying diesel and gasoline fuel.
Rubio said the Trump administration is concerned about victims on the island. But he cautioned that the administration is operating with a playbook that works on the mainland rather than employing a unique response to a unique disaster.
“I think they care, I think they want to respond,” Rubio said. “I think they have responded to the way you'd respond to any storm. The problem is this is not any storm. This has unique components to it that makes it different from Irma that hit Florida...or Harvey that hit Texas.”
Rubio said things are happening, but not quickly enough, and another agency with greater capacity with logistical and communication capabilities should be put in charge.
“We have no idea what is happening in a lot of parts of Puerto Rico,” Rubio said. “We have no idea of the full magnitude....Nothing good happens after eight days in the tropics without food or water.”
McClatchy reporter Joseph Cooke contributed.
