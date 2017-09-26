Senate Republicans won’t vote on latest heath care bill, McConnell says

More Videos 2:44 Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season Pause 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:29 Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:19 Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto 0:33 Scene of fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. C-SPAN

