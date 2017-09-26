Senate Republicans won’t vote on latest heath care bill, McConnell says

More Videos

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:29

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto 1:19

Kitten yoga? Watch how it works at Elevate Community Yoga in Modesto

Scene of fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 0:33

Scene of fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

  • With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

    Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26.

Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. C-SPAN
Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. C-SPAN

Politics & Government

Senate Republicans won’t vote on latest heath care bill, McConnell says

By THOMAS KAPLAN

The New York Times

September 26, 2017 11:28 AM

WASHINGTON

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday officially pulled the plug on the latest plan to repeal the health care law, telling senators they will not vote on the measure and effectively admitting defeat in the last-gasp drive to fulfill a core promise of President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers.

McConnell’s announcement came less than 24 hours after a pivotal Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, declared firm opposition to the repeal proposal, all but ensuring that Republican leaders would be short of the votes they needed.

Senate Republicans already tried once this year to approve repeal legislation, an exercise that ended in defeat when Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gave a thumbs-down in July to kill that repeal proposal.

This time, McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, and his fellow Republicans were trying to make one more attempt at passing a bill, and a deadline was fast approaching: They have only until the end of this week to pass a repeal bill using special budget rules that shield it from a Democratic filibuster.

McConnell could afford to lose only two of his members. But when he conceded defeat Tuesday, three members of his conference had already publicly declared their opposition: Collins, McCain and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

None of the three senators seemed likely to drop their opposition: McCain detested the partisan process used to push the bill, Collins had broad concerns about the legislation’s effects on health care, and Paul objected to the fundamental architecture of the legislation.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump expressed his displeasure.

“At some point there will be a repeal and replace, but we'll see whether or not that point is now or will it be shortly thereafter,” Trump said. “But we are disappointed in certain so-called Republicans.”

The failure in the Senate was also a disappointment to Republicans in the House, who managed to pass a repeal bill in May after their own struggles.

“We’re a little frustrated that the Senate has not acted on a seminal promise,” Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said.

Then he returned to talking up the next big goal for Republicans: overhauling the tax code.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video