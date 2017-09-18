Roy Moore is runnign for Senate in Alabama.
GOP Alabama Senate candidate says only God can bring together 'reds and yellows'

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

September 18, 2017 4:54 PM

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore referred to “reds” and “yellows” in a campaign speech on Sunday, apparently a reference to Native Americans and Asians.

Moore was discussing racial division in the U.S. and how the country was “torn apart” during the Civil War.

“Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting,” Moore said, according to a video published by The Hill. “What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

After the remarks were reported by the Hill, Moore’s campaign released a statement saying the language was a reference to “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” a song written more than 150 years ago, according to AL.com. The lyrics say: "Jesus loves the little children/ All the children of the world/ Red, brown, yellow/ Black and white/ They are precious in His sight."

Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court judge, is challenging Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., who replaced Jeff Sessions when he became attorney general. President Donald Trump is campaigning for Strange, who is trailing Moore in polls ahead of next week’s Republican runoff election. The winner will face a Democrat in the general election, and would be the heavy favorite in the red state.

