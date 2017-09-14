What happened at dinner? Trump, Dems don't see eye to eye

FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves a meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus at the Capitol in Washington. The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements. The agreement was announced in a joint statement from Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo