Cruz will join Trump to survey Harvey damage in Texas

By Andrea Drusch

adrusch@mcclatchydc.com

August 29, 2017 7:33 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz will join President Trump in Corpus Christi on Tuesday to survey damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Texas’ junior Republican senator also plans to be with the president in Austin later Tuesday.

Cruz, who sparred regularly with Trump during the presidential campaign, spent Monday in his home town of Houston, visiting with storm victims at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

His office said Monday that flooded roadways prevented him from joining Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn, who also lives in Houston, at a damage briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Corpus Christi.

“The state is hurting right now. We're still in an active crisis situation,” Cruz told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday.

“I grew up in Houston. We’ve seen a lot of hurricanes in Houston. What we haven't seen is a hurricane that just dumps rain on the city,” he said. “I'm concerned the burden of the storm is exceeding projections.”

Trump brutally attacked Cruz’s family during last year’s presidential primary season. The two men have not shared a stage since the campaign. Cruz famously told delegates at the Republican National Convention to “vote their conscience,” but later endorsed Trump and campaigned for him in the final days before the election.

Trump also hosted Cruz for a dinner at the White House this past spring, and the senator called the first couple “warm and gracious.” Cruz attended a health care lunch with Republican senators at the White House earlier this summer, as well as the signing of the NASA reauthorization bill in March.

Contact Andrea Drusch at adrusch@mcclatchydc.com

