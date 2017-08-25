President Trump pardons controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that he is pardoning controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of criminal contempt.
BREAKING: Pres. Trump grants presidential pardon to former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. https://t.co/c8WxE0jVsk pic.twitter.com/H8kwTTtos7— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 26, 2017
In a statement, Trump called Arpaio a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon and said his life exemplifies “selfless public service.”
On July 31, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court after he was deemed to have deliberately ignored a federal judge’s order to stop detaining people solely on the belief that they were in the country illegally, per USA Today. Arpaio, the sheriff of Mericopa County, Arizona, which includes Phoenix, and his deputies continued to do so for 17 months after the judge’s order, in a move that many accused of being racial profiling.
The White House statement Friday did not mention Arpaio’s conviction, merely saying that he “continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration” while sheriff.
Arpaio’s hard-line stance on immigration matched up well with Trump’s rhetoric on immigration and proposal to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and Arpaio specifically cited immigration as a central issue when he endorsed Trump in January 2016, per CBS News.
On Tuesday, during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump hinted that he would pardon Arpaio, saying he would be “just fine.”
“I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy,” the president said, after asking, “Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?”
Arpaio had been facing sentencing in October, per the Washington Post. He faced up to six months in prison. Speaking with NBC News, Arpaio said he was “very humbled” by Trump’s pardon and thanked him for “standing by me and standing by law enforcement.”
In response, Democrats slammed Trump’s decision on social media, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order in a racial profiling case. Today, 45 pardoned him w/o DOJ support.— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) August 26, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump pardons racists like Joe Arpaio because he admires their racism.— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) August 26, 2017
This is white supremacy.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat, said in a statement that Trump’s pardon was a “slap in the face to the people of Maricopa County, especially the Latino community.”
Joe Arpaio illegally targeted and terrorized Latino families. Our community voted him out of power. Donald Trump can't change that. pic.twitter.com/WZXjmXd76G— Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 26, 2017
Arpaio is Trump’s first presidential pardon. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, pardoned 212 people during his time in office, with his first pardon coming in December 2010, a little less than two years after he took office. Trump’s pardon is the earliest for any president since George H.W. Bush in 1989, according to Department of Justice records.
Trump’s pardon came as much of the nation focused on Texas, where Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, is scheduled to make landfall sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. Harvey is predicted to cause widespread, even “catastrophic” flooding, and Trump himself tweeted about the storm four times on Friday afternoon and evening.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.
Comments