Trump aides plot big immigration deal — that breaks a campaign promise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto Pause 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:45 Eclipse viewing in Modesto 1:00 Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:02 SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse 1:58 ECLIPSE 2017: The view from SC State Museum in Columbia 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email If you’re an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn’t undo the action. What’s the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

If you’re an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn’t undo the action. What’s the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy