Did Rubio defend Trump or call him out for Charlottesville attack remarks?

In response to President Donald Trump’s remarks about the violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of one counter-protester, Senator Marco Rubio said that it is “very important” for Trump to describe the violence as the result of white supremacists.
Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017
Rubio himself had previously tweeted that there is “nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists.”
Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It's the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be. #Charlotesville— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017
