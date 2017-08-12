Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at an event where President Donald Trump announced a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami.
Politics & Government

Did Rubio defend Trump or call him out for Charlottesville attack remarks?

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

August 12, 2017 2:43 PM

In response to President Donald Trump’s remarks about the violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of one counter-protester, Senator Marco Rubio said that it is “very important” for Trump to describe the violence as the result of white supremacists.

Rubio himself had previously tweeted that there is “nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists.”

