FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus.
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus. Susan Walsh AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Trump named Kelly as his new Chief of Staff on July 28, ousting Reince Priebus. Susan Walsh AP

Politics & Government

Trump announces he has hired John Kelly as chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

July 28, 2017 1:54 PM

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has named John F. Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

Priebus’s removal comes the night after Republicans in the Senate failed to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a measure Trump has publicly pushed hard for. It also comes in the wake of an explosive report from the New Yorker on Thursday that exposed a feud between new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Priebus.

In that report, Scaramucci seemed to accuse Priebus of leaking information to the media and called him a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reports that Priebus resigned privately Thursday.

Kelly is a retired four-star general Trump has frequently praised and credited for reducing illegal immigration during the first six months of his administration, per the New York Times. He also fits the mold of earlier reports that Trump was seeking a “general” to be chief of staff.

According to a White House pool report, Priebus accompanied Trump to New York last night, then returned this morning to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, departing Air Force One as Trump remained on the plane, tweeting his announcement.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Kelly was “respected by everyone” and a “great American” and called Priebus a “good man.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Reince Priebus’s name.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

View More Video