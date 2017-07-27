Boy Scouts of America head apologizes for Trump’s ‘political rhetoric’ at Jamboree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Pause 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 0:30 Moran's town hall meeting in western Kansas 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump told Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday, July that if he didn't produce the necessary Senate votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, "You're fired!" Trump also took a moment to point out that former president Barack Obama never appeared in person at a Boy Scout Jamboree as president (though he did deliver a taped message to Boy Scouts in 2010).

