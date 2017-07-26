Family sets services for Dave Cogdill Sr., well-regarded legislator and councilman

Memorial services for former state lawmaker Dave Cogdill Sr. will be held Aug. 4, in Modesto.
The gathering will be at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th St. A reception will follow.
Cogdill died of pancreatic cancer Sunday at 66. He served on the Modesto City Council for seven years in the 1990s, as a state assemblyman from 2000 to 2006, and as a state senator from 2006 to 2010.
Cogdill co-owned a real estate appraisal firm and was Stanislaus County assessor from 2011 to 2013. Most recently, he was president and CEO of the California Building Industry Association.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Stephanie; a son, David Jr.; a daughter, Meghan Merrell; and three grandchildren, Connor, Katie and Cooper.
Donations in his memory can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356; or Bless The Kids, P.O Box 578427, Modesto, CA 95357.
Comments