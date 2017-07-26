‘I will fight for you’: Trump’s LGBTQ support questioned after transgender military ban

A year old tweet by President Donald Trump has resurfaced following his announcement Wednesday that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.
“Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs,” Trump tweeted on June 14, 2016.
Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016
The tweet followed a New Hampshire speech, where the then-presumptive Republican nominee railed against terrorism, days after the Pulse nightclub shooting where a gunman killed 49 club-goers during the venue’s ‘Latin night’ in Orlando, Florida. Most of the victims were members of the LGBTQ community.
Trump promised to prevent terrorism, and claimed it would be beneficial toward protecting the LGBTQ community from violence, The Hill reported.
“Ask yourself, who is really the friend of women and the LGBT community, Donald Trump with his actions, or Hillary Clinton with her words?” Trump said in his speech.
Following Wednesday’s announcement that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military, Trump’s 2016 tweet is recirculating and his support of the LGBTQ community is being challenged.
