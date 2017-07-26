President Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio. Tony Dejak AP
President Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio. Tony Dejak AP

‘I’m serving. I disagree’: Military responds to Trump’s transgender ban

By LaVendrick Smith and Josh Magness

July 26, 2017 6:44 AM

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

The president’s tweets caused immediate reaction from military veterans, many condemning the move while some supported it.

