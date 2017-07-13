Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons.
Congressman Mike Thompson
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Politics & Government

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails