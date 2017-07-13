Senate GOP revises health care bill, but prospects still uncertain

Hoping to secure the 50 votes needed for passage, Senate Republicans unveiled their revised draft health care legislation on Thursday that includes some meaningful changes, but retains many of the same features that kept the original version from winning the support of GOP moderates.

Most notably, the revised Better Care Reconciliation Act scraps the proposed elimination of several taxes on the wealthy that help fund the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion. Instead it keeps the 3.8 percent tax on investment income, 0.9-percent Medicare tax on high-income individuals and a tax on health insurance executive compensation.

The revenue is expected to help provide more money for states to lower premium costs. The draft bill includes an additional $70 billion for state initiatives to lower premiums. The money is in addition to $112 billion already in the bill.

But the legislation still slashes funding for Medicaid, the joint federal-state program that helps lower income consumers obtain coverage, by phasing out the ACA’s coverage expansion and imposing spending limits that move the program from an open-ended entitlement to one with capped benefits.

Democrats and health care advocates quickly denounced the proposal.

“Trumpcare has been a disaster since day one, and the latest version released today by Senate Republicans is no different," said a statement from House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.

For moderate Republicans uneasy about the original bill’s $772 billion cut in Medicaid funding, the revised version doesn’t appear to provide much improvement. The draft bill offers several new Medicaid tweaks, including a proposal that changes the funding formula for federal aid to hospitals that care for a disproportionate share of low-income people. The change will steer more money to states that didn't expand Medicaid by basing funding on the number of uninsured rather than a state's Medicaid population.

That wasn’t enough for Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. “Still deep cuts to Medicaid in Senate bill,” she tweeted, and added she would vote no on an initial vote to allow formal consideration of the bill.

She said she was pleased that the bill will be able to changed through amendments, a process that will begin next week on the Senate floor, but said "I have no idea what the results will be."

Conservatives who have been reluctant to support the legislation cheered the draft, even though it stops short of full repeal of Obamacare, which has been a consistent Republican campaign promise.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., defended the bill, saying it repeals Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates, along with many of its taxes.

Wary conservatives who felt the legislation didn’t go far enough to repeal the ACA, were hoping particularly for the inclusion of a proposal that allows Obamacare insurers to sell cheaper, less-comprehensive insurance that doesn’t meet ACA coverage requirements.

A plan authored by Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, has been praised by conservatives for giving consumers more choices. But there will be efforts by Democrats and possibly some moderate Republicans to keep their proposal out of the bill. If that succeeds, though, conservative support would erode, possibly dooming the legislation.

Major health insurers on Wednesday said the provision would destabilize the individual insurance market by causing healthy, younger people to flock to the cheaper coverage which would drive up premiums for sicker and older people with more comprehensive coverage. They said that could lead to a “death spiral’ in which insurers stop offering coverage as premiums skyrocket and plan enrollment declines.

In a Twitter post before the bill was released, Lee said the proposal would not be included, although, “Something based on it has, but I have not seen it or agreed to it.”

Instead the draft bill would allow people to purchase cheaper, higher-deductible health coverage with their federal tax credit. The plans would cover three primary care visits a year and have limits on out-of-pocket spending.

But in a statement, Chris Hansen, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, blasted the new option.

“Allowing insurance companies to sell bare-bones, tax-credit eligible, catastrophic plans would create a segmented insurance market and essentially return cancer patients, survivors and anyone with a serious illness to an underfunded high-risk pool where a patient’s out-of-pocket costs could be unaffordable and coverage potentially inadequate,” Hansen said.

It was always unclear whether the Cruz-Lee proposal would make it into the legislation because of the “death spiral” concerns and uncertainty over whether it complied with Senate rules on what could be included in a budget reconciliation bill. Reconciliation is a procedural maneuver that makes it easier for legislation to pass with 51 votes.

If the Senate parliamentarian determined the measure didn’t meet the reconciliation rules, it would have needed 60 votes to limit debate.

//READ: Death spiral? Obamacare insurers may be having their best year yet//

Republicans have 52 members in the Senate and could lose only two in order to pass the bill under budget reconciliation rules that block Democrats from filibustering tax and health care legislation. In the event of a 50-50 vote, Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tiebreaker.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office will assess the impact and cost of the revised legislation next week, though its assessment of the Cruz-Lee change could take longer.

CBO’s findings will help determine whether Republican support and opposition for the measure solidifies in the coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., must decide if he has the votes to take up the bill and put it to a floor vote next week.

Thune said Senate leadership hopes for a CBO review of most of the legislation by Monday, with an initial vote as soon as Tuesday.

"We know what the issues are, they're just hard decisions," he said of senators like Collins who are worried about the effect of Medicaid cuts on their states. "But at some point we have to move forward."

He said he expected the additional stability funding to alleviate some moderates' concerns, as well as “knowing that states are going to have a lot of flexibility in designing their own programs.”

Meanwhile, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana offered their own proposal that would keep the Affordable Care Act’s taxes but send Obamacare subsidies to states as block grants rather than to individuals.

Their proposal would repeal the employer and individual mandates to have health insurance, but retain the Obamacare requirement to cover pre-existing conditions. Graham said his idea would give states the flexibility to design their own systems and use the money as they see fit.

Pressure on McConnell is mounting as President Donald Trump, engulfed in deepening Russian election meddling investigations dealing with his campaign and associates, pushes for a legislative victory on his number one campaign promise: To repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said he’d be “very angry” if the Senate fails to pass the legislation.

He told Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson in an interview that was to air Thursday that McConnell’s “got to pull it off.” He noted that congressional Republicans have long been talking about repealing Obamacare and voted for ending the ACA more than 60 times.

“They have to get together and get it done,” Trump said, adding that if the Senate fails “it would be very bad. I will be very angry about it, and a lot of people will be very upset.”

McConnell has pushed back the August recess, which had been scheduled to begin July 29, by two weeks in order to pass the health care bill. If he can’t rally support of the measure, it’s possible he could call for a repeal-only vote, which would put vulnerable Republicans in peril for the upcoming 2018 elections.