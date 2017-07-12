Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
Veterans groups and members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), are demanding to know exactly what happened during the Pentagon's series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s.
Facebook/Rep. Mike Thompson
More Videos
6:58
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
1:33
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
2:30
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"
1:15
A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence
1:16
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'
2:12
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets
0:29
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
0:40
House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill
2:39
Trump signs executive order reviving the National Space Council
1:26
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
1:26
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
1:36
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
0:56
Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails
President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent ac
Rep. David Young shared videos of House Speaker Paul Ryan signing H.R. 1238, the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act, and an announcement of President Trump signing the bill on social media in June 2017.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order and named Vice President Mike Pence to lead the relaunched National Space Council on June 30, 2017. Trump said his administration is prepared to "lead again like we never led before."
The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Sen. Ted Cruz says that allowing states to have flexibility on medicaid and reforming the Affordable Care Act’s Title I measure are key for Senate Republicans to reach an agreement on healthcare reform. Title I of the Affordable Care Act includes provisio
Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released the new Republican health care bill details on Thursday. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also spoke on the Senate floor stating the bill is not as great as it seems.
Not so long ago, California was in the middle of a deep drought but in June its snow water equivalent rose to a heaping 170 percent of normal. NASA shows in its latest video that satellites were capturing that change.