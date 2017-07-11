Fish or farms? A new battle rages over California water

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Pause 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 2:39 Trump signs executive order reviving the National Space Council 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Not so long ago, California was in the middle of a deep drought but in June its snow water equivalent rose to a heaping 170 percent of normal. NASA shows in its latest video that satellites were capturing that change.

