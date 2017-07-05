GOP activists put Congress on notice: Repeal Obamacare or get voted out

More Videos 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue Pause 1:02 Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 0:56 Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:32 Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 6:58 Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 0:53 Truck drivers protest in Fresno for fair wages and improved regulations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rand Paul: “We were not campaigning for Obamacare lite” During a a FreedomWorks Day of Action on Capitol Hill on March 15, Sen. Rand Paul discussed health care repeal. Paul told the crowd to encourage their representatives to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act and not just settle for “Obamacare lite.” During a a FreedomWorks Day of Action on Capitol Hill on March 15, Sen. Rand Paul discussed health care repeal. Paul told the crowd to encourage their representatives to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act and not just settle for “Obamacare lite.” C-SPAN

