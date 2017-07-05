In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video on Saturday.
In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video on Saturday. Lee Celano AP
In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video on Saturday. Lee Celano AP

Politics & Government

July 05, 2017 7:15 AM

Auschwitz criticizes congressman who filmed video in gas chamber: ‘It’s not a stage.’

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., wanted to make a point for why the U.S. needs a strong military. But officials at the Auschwitz Memorial are upset with the way he used a concentration camp to do it.

A video taken by and featuring Higgins walking around the Auschwitz Memorial was posted on Saturday by a conservative podcast. In it, Higgins walks around the former concentration camp, including the gas chambers, talking about how the people there were inhumanely murdered by the Nazis and saying, “this is why homeland security must be squared away, why our military must be invincible.” The video is about five minutes long.

“A great sense of dread comes over you in this place,” Higgins said in a low voice, with a violin solo playing in the background. “Man’s inhumanity to man can be quite shocking.”

Higgins is a former law enforcement officer and now serves on the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“It’s hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment – unwavering commitment – to make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world,” Higgins said at the end of the video.

The Auschwitz Memorial took to Twitter to criticize the video on Tuesday, not over its message, but at Higgins’ choice of backdrop.

The Twitter account also posted a picture of a sign that everyone sees before they go into the gas chambers where Higgins was filming. It reads, “You are in a building where the SS murdered thousands of people. Please maintain silence here: remember their suffering and show respect for their memory.”

The Memorial website estimates that the facility had around 1.3 million victims between 1940 and 1945, of whom about 1.1 million were killed.

There are a few posts on Higgins’ social media accounts since Tuesday, but none address the criticism offered by the Memorial as of Wednesday morning. The Times-Picayune said his spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

Many posts by U.S. citizens and residents of Louisiana on social media expressed embarrassment for the congressman’s actions.

Higgins made news last month after a terror attack in London when he posted on Facebook that all “suspected” radicalized Muslims should be hunted down and killed, with no mention of a trial.

“Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all,” Higgins wrote. “For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”

Higgins was unapologetic about the post to the Times-Picayune.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos