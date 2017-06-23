Watch this ruling: It could affect coal and climate reviews across the West

A shovel prepares to dump a load of coal into a 320-ton truck at the Black Thunder mine in Wright, Wyo. on April 30, 2007. The Arch Coal mine is one of the two largest U.S. coal mines, in terms of production, and is the focus of a pending federal court ruling. The ruling could force the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to more extensively analyze how expansion of coal mining on public lands affects carbon emissions and climate change. Matthew Brown AP