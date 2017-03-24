Manafort will testify on alleged Russia ties to House committee, Nunes says

2:43 All-District Boys Wrestler of the Year: Oakdale High's Colbey Harlan Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:21 People Protest Possible Repeal of Affordable Care Act

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

3:43 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Start of spring season

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank