These Republicans think climate change is real. They can see it in their states.

Republicans may have a president and a congressional majority that doesn’t believe climate change is a big threat or that the cause is driven by human activity – but they also have a bloc of congressional lawmakers with very different views.

About 13 of the House of Representatives’ 237 Republicans are part of the Climate Solutions Caucus. Among them, Florida Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen represent south Florida, where rising sea levels pose a grave threat to coastal communities.

“We’re already seeing the effects of rising sea levels,” Curbelo told reporters. “These are very real concerns.”

The bipartisan caucus, which also has 13 Democrats, was established last year to promote economically viable options to reducing the risks from climate change. Though it hasn’t proposed specific legislation, it has brought some influential voices to the cause.

Republican Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina says climate change threatens his coastal district, and he supports efforts to move from carbon-based fuels to clean energy.

“This is not an academic issue for many people along the coast of the United States of America,” Sanford said. “I represent the Low Country of South Carolina, and they call it the Low Country for a reason.”

A national climate assessment in 2014 found that coastal South Carolina and south Florida were among the highest-risk areas.