Republicans ready to fight Trump’s cuts to medical research

1:04 Career coming to an end for Stanislaus County public defender Pause

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

5:03 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: NorCal basketball playoffs