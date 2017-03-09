Legal challenges to Trump's travel ban mount from US states

1:26 Dogs sniff out cancer signs in firefighters Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

0:53 Walnut industry spreads health message

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

2:21 Central Catholic opens NorCals with easy win

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep