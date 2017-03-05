Today in Trump tweets, March 5, 2017: Another Obama attack and the DNC email server

1:32 Hope Haven West gives wheelchairs to disabled across globe Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:48 Patterson girls beaten in D-III final

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates