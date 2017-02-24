Clinton to Dems: We must turn protests into election wins

Hillary Clinton told Democrats they must harness the energy generated by opposition to President Donald Trump into electoral success.
Clinton addressed party members gathered for the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting in a recorded video on Friday. She championed the party’s diverse constituency and its most progressive platform in history — adopted at the Democratic National Convention last summer — drawing stark contrast with policies of President Donald Trump.
“Everywhere, people are marching, protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that’s hopeful, inclusive and big hearted,” Clinton said. “From the women’s march to airports where communities are welcoming immigrants, refugees and people of every faith, to town hall meetings where people are speaking up for health care, the environment, good jobs and all the other issues that deserve our passionate support.”
Clinton never named Trump, but urged her supporters to keep up the “resistance” against his agenda. In his first month in office, the president has driven millions of protesters to the streets and congressional town halls to express displeasure with policies he’s implemented. Republicans assert that demonstrators aren’t constituents but “paid” disruptors.
“The challenges we face as a party and a country are real. So now, more than ever, we need to stay engaged,” Clinton said. “Reaching out to new voters, young people and everyone who wants a better, stronger, fairer America. We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence and optimism, and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next.”
Democrats are gathered in Atlanta for the annual meeting where they will tomorrow elect a new chair to lead the party in that effort. Front runners for the role are Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and former labor secretary Tom Perez. The winner will be tasked with leading a wounded party that lost not only the White House but both chambers of Congress in 2016, and has a shallow bench to replace the energy injected by former President Barack Obama.
Democrats are also struggling in local and state-wide elections, with 33 governor’s mansions occupied by Republicans.
Clinton said that even though she didn’t win the election, she won’t stop supporting for progressive values.
“Keep fighting and keep the faith,” Clinton said. “I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.”
Comments