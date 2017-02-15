Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary.
The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.”
Puzder says “while I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.”
Puzder’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.
Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.
Puzder was set to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for his long-delayed confirmation hearing to lead the Labor Department. The restaurant executive had faced weeks of questions about his nomination amid a delayed review of his vast personal wealth, details of a rancorous divorce more than 25 years ago and revelations that his family once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper.
On Tuesday, Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told reporters that they're not willing to support Puzder yet and would wait to see how he fares at his hearing. They join four other GOP senators - Susan Collins, Maine, Johnny Isakson, Ga., Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, and Tim Scott, S.C. -- in publicly voicing reservations.
