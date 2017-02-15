Andrew Puzder withdraws his name as Trump’s labor secretary

1:09 Boy badly hurt when hit by car Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley

1:11 Silvia Camarillo speaks about her experience at Bolivia World Meeting of Popular Movements

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:12 Pearson sparks Modesto Christian's win over Beyer

1:19 Martin scores 20 to help Modesto clinch boys basketball playoff berth

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.