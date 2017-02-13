Justice Dept. warned White House that Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway Pause

0:57 Watching Water

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:18 Fire damages four buses in Turlock

2:00 Gratton 7th graders take winning Poan for Detroit to DC

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam