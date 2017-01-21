Politics & Government

January 21, 2017 6:42 AM

Women’s march for rights takes over D.C.

By Eric Wuestewald

ewuestewald@mcclatchy.com

WASHINGTON

Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in cities around the world the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in solidarity with a Washington, D.C., march in support of women’s rights and civil rights.

Organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington – the center point of the marches – say their event could attract as many as 200,000 participants.

Susan Sherman, 62, of Springfield, Virginia, said she felt compelled to attend after hearing Gloria Steinem and Angela Davis would be speaking. “How could a child of the 70s not come?”

Other participants were equally vocal, holding up provocative protest signs and cladding themselves in pink “pussy hats.”

Early Saturday morning, social media reports came in of Washington-area Metro parking lots, which serve the city’s sprawling subway system, filling up with cars and hundreds crowding on trains around the city and suburbs.

A video of one Metro station in Rockville, Maryland, showed a large crowd waiting to board the train to downtown D.C.

The event immediately drew size comparisons to Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. That event drew an estimated crowd of about a quarter million, far less than he had predicted.

This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated.

Elizabeth Koh contributed.

Eric Wuestewald: @eric_wuest

