As President Trump takes power, Twitter transitions too

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:00 Tree falls on home in college neighborhood

2:39 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week, Modesto-Beyer

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House