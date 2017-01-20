People are using their cities’ bridges to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers Pause

2:00 Tree falls on home in college neighborhood

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank