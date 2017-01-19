Fake news author is fired; apologizes to those who are ‘disappointed’ by his actions

0:48 Storm takes down power lines and trees Pause

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank

2:27 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.