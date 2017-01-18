4 students from School for Deaf and Blind will join 1,000 Idahoans at inauguration

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

0:40 Three injured when car hits Modesto Applebee's

2:59 MLK Day Service In Modesto

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:27 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech