Former Black Caucus chair skipping inauguration, cites concern about Trump and Russia

Two North Carolina Democratic members of Congress – Reps. Alma Adams of Charlotte and G.K. Butterfield of Wilson – said Tuesday they’re skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

By doing so, the two representatives join more than 40 of their Democratic congressional colleagues who have criticized Trump and announced they’ll boycott the event.

Butterfield is the most-recent former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and has served North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District since 2004.

“I cannot in good conscious participate in this celebratory event,” he said in a statement sent to McClatchy on Tuesday.