In Senate spotlight, outspoken Kansas congressman becomes measured U.S spy chief

1:36 For Sanders fans, Bill Clinton represents part of what's wrong with the Democratic party Pause

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

1:20 Johnson: "If there ever was a moment for the third party...it's now"

2:07 Philadelphia's anti-establishment past sets tone for the DNC

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock