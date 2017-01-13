Republican states still face big health care costs as Obamacare is unwound

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast Pause

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017